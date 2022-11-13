Meet Hyderabad-origin Mujtaba who won North Carolina senate race

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-origin man Mujtaba A Mohammed won the North Carolina senate race in the recently held midterm elections.

After winning the election for the third time, the 37-year-old Mujtaba who is going to represent Mecklenburg County’s 38th district in the US state’s senate tweeted, ‘Thank you!

With all precincts reporting at 100%, I have officially been re-elected to my 3rd term in the North Carolina Senate.

Every day I wake up determined to improve outcomes and expand opportunities for our district and North Carolinians as a whole.’.

Family background

His grandfather used to work in the Police Commissioner’s office located at Purani Havili, Hyderabad. His parents Aziz Hassan Javed and Qamar Mohammed who used to reside in Mallepally, Hyderabad immigrated to the US in the 1980s.

Mujtaba who was born in the US had completed his schooling at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Later, he married Saba. The couple has three children, Ayub (7), Hamza (5), and Amara (1).

It was 1997 when Mujtaba last time visited Hyderabad.

82 Muslims win in midterm elections

He is among the 82 Muslims who won the midterm elections that took place a few days back. Out of them, 23-year-old Nabeela Syed is the youngest Indian-American woman.

She has written history as the youngest representative to have won the election for the 51st House district of the Illinois state legislature in the US.

In the elections, 21 Muslims including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Andre Carson got re-elected, and 16 new Muslims join them taking the tally of Muslim state lawmakers nationwide to 43.

Among the 50 states in the US, Minnesota has the highest number of Muslims elected to the state house.