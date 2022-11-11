US: 82 Muslims win in midterm elections

As many as 82 Muslims won the midterm elections that took place a few days back.

While 21 Muslims including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Andre Carson got re-elected, 16 new Muslims join them taking the tally of Muslim state lawmakers nationwide to 43.

Nabeela Syed makes history

Out of them, 23-year-old Nabeela Syed is the youngest Indian-American woman.

Syed’s campaign website says she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in political science and business administration, where she served as the President of a pro-bono consulting organisation assisting local businesses and non-profits.

After winning the election, Nabeel Syed wrote, ‘My name is Nabeela Syed. I’m a 23-year-old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district.

And in January, I’ll be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly’.

Others

While, democrats Mana Abdi, Deqa Dhalac, and Ambureen Rana are elected to the Maine State Legislature, Ohio Democrats Munira Abdullahi and Ismail Mohamed were elected to serve in the state legislature.

In Texas, Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani are elected to the state legislature whereas, Ruwa Romman, Farooq Mughal, and Sheikh Rahman were elected to the state house in Georgia.

After the election results, Georgia has the second-highest number of Muslim state legislators in the US.

In Minnesota which has the highest number of Muslims elected to the state house, Zaynab Mohammed become the first Muslim woman to be elected to the state senate.