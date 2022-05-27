Meet Indian hockey goalkeeper Khushboo Khan who still lives in shanty

Bhopal: Indian hockey goalkeeper Khushboo Khan who travels to different countries to represent the country lives in a shanty in Bhopal as authorities are yet to fulfill their promise of a pucca house.

She has been representing the country since 2017. So far, she visited Belgium, Argentina, Australia, Chile, South Africa, Belarus, and Ireland to play for the country. Last year, she represented India in the junior world cup tournament.

Despite playing at the international level, she is struggling to get a pucca house for her family. Her father Shabbir Khan (52) still drives an auto rickshaw for livelihood.

Also Read Meet vegetable vendor’s daughter Mumtaz who shines in junior hockey world cup

In 2018, the goalkeeper had requested Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a lavatory to be made at her home.

While speaking to media persons, she had said, “They (veterinary hospital management, which owns the land) broke the lavatory during their construction work. They assured us that they would build us another toilet but did nothing. I have faith that Mamaji (Chouhan) would do something for me”

Following the request, Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma visited the house of Khushboo Khan and promised to allot a house.

Later, many officials promised to allot a pucca house to her family but till now, the promise has not been fulfilled.