Meet India’s richest TV star: He has net worth of Rs 300 crore

Mumbai: Despite the growing popularity of OTT dramas and many well-known Bollywood actors making their presence felt in the digital world, it’s worth noting that TV shows continue to be popular in India. Dilip Joshi, who headlines one of the most popular Indian TV shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, earns around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. According to a Times of India report, he is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 43 crore, however, he is not the richest TV actor in India.

According to publicly available data, Karan Kundrra has a net worth of Rs 91 crore but he is also not the richest TV actor. So, who is the richest TV actor in India?

Richest TV actor In India

A man of many talents, Kapil Sharma is the richest actor in India television industry right now. He rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2007) and has since established himself as a comedian and host. Not just that, but he has also acted in films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi and Zwigato. In 2013, Kapil Sharma launched his own production house, K9 Productions, and produced Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Kapil Sharma is one of the wealthiest celebritities in Indian TV scene as he boasts a net worth of approximately Rs 300 crore. For his iconic show, “The Kapil Sharma Show,” the comedia reportedly charges Rs 50 lakh per episode. Kapil enjoys the finer things in life. His collection of luxury cars, designer outfits, and extravagant vacations reflect his opulent lifestyle.

The incredible wealth enables Kapil to enjoy a life of luxury which includes huge homes, many real estate investments, fancy cars and diamond encrusted wristbands among others.

Properties Owned By Kapil Sharma

Kapil is a proud owner of a luxurious apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, reportedly valued at over Rs 15 crore.

Winters.. Punjab.. beautiful weather.. new journey.. morning shoot.. need ur blessings.. love u all pic.twitter.com/GSiVFHzQJr — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 27, 2016

He also has a huge farmhouse on the outskirts of Chandigarh in Punjab, which he bought for Rs 25 crore.

Cars Collection

Kapil Sharma also owns many expensive and high-end vehicles.

Volvo XC90

. Range Rover Evoque

Additionally, it is also reported that Kapil Sharma has a DC-designed vanity van worth around Rs 5.5 crore.