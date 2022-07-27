Meet Ishaq Hamza; only Muslim student to crack ISI 2022

Hyderabad: Ishaq Hamza, a student of MS Education Academy’s Lateefi 40 program, secured rank 62 in the prestigious Indian Statistical Institute (ISI 2022) admission exam.

Hamza secured All India 62nd rank in the general category and 4th rank in the OBC category. Nearly 100,000 students appeared for the entrance exam.

For his outstanding achievement, Ishaq Hamza was felicitated by the MS management at the Corporate Office. While congratulating Hamza Mir Maozzam Hussain, Senior Director of MS Education Academy said, “It is indeed a proud moment for MS Academy, and we are all here to provide all the support to the students to help them achieve their dreams.”

Ishaq Hamza hails from Bengaluru. After class 10, Hamza got admission into MS Lateefi 40, a specialized IITJEE preparation course, situated in Hyderabad.

Hamza achieved distinction in the entrance examination conducted for admission to Latifi 40, on the basis of which he was awarded a 100% free scholarship for the two-year Latifi 40 program. Under this program, he was provided with free education, coaching, accommodation and food.

Ishaq Hamza secured 99.62% marks in JEE Mains Phase one, and he is currently preparing for JEE Mains Phase Two and JEE Advanced exams at the Latifi 40 program campus.

JEE Mains Phase Two will be held on July 28, while JEE Advanced will be held on August 28. Based on his JEE Advanced result Hamza will decide between IIT or ISI for his further education.