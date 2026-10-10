Hyderabad: A microphone, a rhythm and a room willing to listen. Hyderabad’s underground music scene finds its energy in artists who turn up for one another, building an audience one performance at a time. Among those names is beatboxer Jafer, whose connection to the city’s independent music community offers a starting point for discovering his work.

Performing under the name JafeR, he shares credits with AYN on the track “CCG Vision”, available on Spotify. For listeners discovering him through the city’s live events, the release offers another way to explore his music beyond the stage.

Jafer also featured in the supporting artist lineup at the Hyderabad Beatbox Championship 2026, held on September 27 at EXT by Moonshine. The gathering brought together beatboxers, rappers and dancers, with local artists joining the event to support the community.

According to the event note, Jafer appeared alongside Harsha, Suchi, KNSS, AYN, Seher, Humair, Anuragiya and Kalakarr. Their participation formed part of a gathering that placed shared enthusiasm for the underground scene at its centre.

Organised by Piku, Xyren and Xboy under the Hyderabad Beatbox Community, the championship attracted 38 competitors across National and Regional categories. Drifter won the National title, while Tej emerged as the Regional champion.

Beyond the competition, the event offered a glimpse into the network around artists such as Jafer. The organisers describe a community that has grown since 2022 into a circle of around 30 practitioners, sustained by people willing to contribute their time, skills and support.

That setting gives Jafer’s story a distinctly local starting point. His presence in the championship lineup and his recorded collaboration with AYN connect him to a scene where artists share stages, support each other’s work and create opportunities to be heard.