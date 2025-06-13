Meet new rumoured Shaktiman actor, he is from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Icon Star Allu Arjun is grabbing all the attention after the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. While fans are excited about his upcoming movie with director Atlee, there’s another exciting update—he might do a superhero film with Malayalam director Basil Joseph, the man behind the hit film Minnal Murali.

Basil and Bunny

Reports say Basil Joseph met Allu Arjun in February and shared a story idea. Bunny liked the story, but there’s been only one meeting so far. Nothing is final yet, but the film might be made by Geetha Arts, a big Telugu production house. Fans are very curious and excited about this fresh combo.

Is Allu Arjun the New Shaktimaan?

Here’s the most interesting part—this film could be a revival of India’s famous superhero, Shaktimaan! Earlier, this project was planned with Ranveer Singh, but now, it might star Allu Arjun as Shaktimaan, with Basil Joseph directing. Sony Pictures and two international studios are said to be working with Geetha Arts to make this movie on a big scale.

I genuinely felt #AlluArjun would be a perfect fit for the role of Shaktimaan.

– Mukesh Khanna, the First #Shaktimaan pic.twitter.com/qn3m1UtnBR — Telugu Chitraalu (@TeluguChitraalu) June 13, 2025

A Powerful Lineup for Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s next big film is with director Atlee, known for making massive blockbusters. This movie is being made on a huge budget and grand scale, with Bunny playing dual roles. Deepika Padukone is also part of the cast, adding more star power. After this, he might team up with Basil Joseph for a superhero film, possibly Shaktimaan. Later, a movie with Prashanth Neel is also expected. If everything goes as planned, Bunny’s next three films will be big, bold, and very different from each other.

There’s no official confirmation yet, but fans are hoping the news is true. Allu Arjun as Shaktimaan sounds perfect, and even original actor Mukesh Khanna said Bunny would be a great fit. Let’s wait and see—a new superhero might be flying in soon!