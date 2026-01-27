Hyderabad: The hype around VD14 officially reached a new level after the makers revealed the film’s title as Ranabaali along with a powerful teaser on Republic Day. Starring Vijay Deverakonda in a fierce new avatar, the glimpse instantly caught attention for its intense visuals, haunting narration, and bold take on British colonial rule.

Along with the lead cast, one name that started trending heavily was director Rahul Sankrityan, the man behind this ambitious historical drama.

The British called him a “SAVAGE”

I do not Disagree 🙂



He was “OUR” Savage!

Introducing THE one and Only

“RANABAALI”



And setting the record straight on our history which they tried to Bury. #RANABAALI pic.twitter.com/o10IpsfdGu — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 26, 2026

Who Is Director Rahul Sankrityan?

Rahul Sankrityan’s journey to cinema is both inspiring and unconventional. Before entering films, he worked as a systems engineer at Infosys. A BTech graduate in computer science from Hyderabad, Rahul balanced a full time IT job while secretly pursuing his passion for cinema by making short films at night. One of his short films even won a MAA TV Award, which boosted his confidence.

Rahul later decided to fully commit to filmmaking. He quit his corporate job just before making his debut feature film The End, a bold move that initially worried his family. However, encouragement from filmmakers like Sukumar helped him stay focused on his dream.

His Previous Works and Growth as a Filmmaker

Rahul gained wider recognition with Taxiwaala, a supernatural thriller that became a commercial success and established him as a promising director. He followed it up with Shyam Singha Roy, a period supernatural drama that received critical acclaim for its storytelling and emotional depth.

About Ranabali

Set during the 19th century, Ranabali promises to uncover forgotten chapters of Indian history. The teaser speaks about lands pushed into drought and famine under British officials and introduces a hero rising from a so called cursed land to fight oppression. The raw visuals, emotional tone, and historical references have sparked strong discussions online, making the film one of the most awaited projects in Vijay Deverakonda’s career.

The film is set to release worldwide on September 11, 2026.