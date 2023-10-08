Meet richest comedian of India, he is from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Comedians are best healers when you are in agony and distress. They help people to forget worries and like actors, several comedians enjoy huge fan bases in India. Along with popularity, they have also amassed great wealth through their work in TV shows, movies, live events, and brand endorsements.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the richest comedian of India and guess what it is neither Kapil Sharma nor Johnny Lever or Bharti Singh. Yes, if you want to know about the richest comedian who has a net worth of Rs 490 crores, then keep scrolling.

Richest Comedian Of India

According to the latest reports, the richest comedian in India is from South India. Yes, and the name published in multiple reports is ‘Brahmanandam’. The actor-comedian featured in most of the South movies of his generation and is reportedly the richest comedian with net worth of Rs 490 crores. It is said that hetakes more than Rs 2 crore as his monthly salary.

According to the reports, Brahmanandam charges somewhere between Rs 1 to 2 crore for each film and around one crore for commercials. He is India’s highest paid comedian as per reports and he lives a luxurious life in Hyderabad.

The 67 year old Telugu comedian-Brahmanandam has also set Guinness World Record for the most movie credits as he appeared in more than 1000 films till date. He has won six state Nandi Awards, South Filmfare Award and various CineMAA Awards.