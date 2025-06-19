Meet Salman Khan’s next heroine: Her age, photos and more

Mumbai: After Sikandar’s failure at box office, all eyes are now on Salman Khan’s next big project and going by the early updates, it looks like Bhaijaan is in no mood to compromise this time. He is all set to reinvent himself with a patriotic military action drama, to be directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout At Lokhandwala fame.

But while the previous film stirred headlines for the age gap between Salman and Rashmika Mandanna, fans are now eagerly curious to know who will be seen romancing Bhaijaan in his next.

Well, the suspense is over as the team has officially locked the female lead.

Chitrangda Singh to star opposite Salman Khan

As per a report by India Today, actress Chitrangda Singh has been finalised to play the lead opposite Salman Khan in this much-awaited war drama. This will mark the first time the two actors will share screen space together.

More about the actress

Chitrangda Singh, who is 49 years old, made her powerful debut with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005, which earned her the Bollywood Movie Award for Best Female Debut. She went on to impress in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Desi Boyz, I, Me Aur Main, Baazaar, Bob Biswas and Gaslight.

She also turned producer with the sports biopic Soorma (2018). In recent years, she’s been seen in OTT hits like Modern Love Mumbai (2022) and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (2025).

If her upcoming movie with Salman strikes a chord with audiences, it could prove to be a game-changer for the actress.

On the personal front, from 2001 to 2014, Chitrangda was married to golfer Jyoti Randhawa, with whom she has a son.

About Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Reportedly, the film is inspired by the Galwan chapter of the book India’s Most Fearless 3, authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Salman Khan will be seen portraying the role of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in 2020.

Interestingly, this will be the first time Salman Khan takes on a real-life character, making this military action drama even more special and eagerly awaited.