Hyderabad: Today, kissing scenes and intimate moments in films hardly surprise audiences. But can you imagine a Bollywood actress locking lips on screen for nearly four minutes back in 1933? At a time when even holding hands on screen was considered bold, one actress broke all barriers and created history.

That actress was Devika Rani, often remembered as the “First Lady of Indian Cinema.”

Which Film Featured India’s First On-Screen Kiss?

The historic moment happened in the 1933 film Karma, starring real-life husband and wife Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai. The film became famous for featuring what is widely regarded as Indian cinema’s first on-screen kiss.

According to popular reports, the kissing sequence lasted nearly four minutes. Even after more than nine decades, it remains one of the most talked-about scenes in Indian film history.

Why Was the Scene So Controversial?

The scene shocked audiences during that era. Many people felt it was too bold for Indian cinema, and the film faced criticism from certain sections of society.

Interestingly, the kiss was not filmed as a romantic moment. In the movie, Devika Rani’s character tries to revive an unconscious prince after he is bitten by a cobra. Since Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai were married in real life, performing the scene reportedly did not make them uncomfortable.

Who Was Devika Rani?

Devika Rani was one of the biggest stars of the 1930s. Born into a wealthy family, she spent much of her childhood studying in England before entering films.

Her career took off after Karma, and she soon became one of the most admired actresses in the country. She later co-founded Bombay Talkies with Himanshu Rai, a studio that helped shape the future of Hindi cinema.

Apart from her acting success, Devika Rani played a major role in building India’s film industry. Bombay Talkies introduced several legendary stars and became one of the country’s most respected studios.

She was later honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema.

More than 90 years later, Devika Rani’s bold scene in Karma continues to be remembered as a landmark moment that changed the way Indian cinema looked at romance on screen.