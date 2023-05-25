Meet the Author programme held at MANUU Literary Club

Hyderabad: The University Literary Club (ULC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) organised “Meet the Author” session with Prof. Harish Narang, Professor Emeritus, JNU, Delhi and Prof. Syed Imtiyaz Hasnain, Professor Azad Chair, MANUU at Cultural Activity Centre on Wednesday.

A press note from the MANUU said Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Dean, Student Welfare presided over the session. Dr Firoz Alam, President of ULC and Meraj Ahmad, Cultural Coordinator were also present. Secretary Literary Club, Abdul Muqeet and joint secretaries Talha Mannan and Imran Ahmad took the responsibility of organising the programme.

