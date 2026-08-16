Meet the Bollywood actor who delivered 11 consecutive hits

Mumbai: Delivering one successful film is difficult in Bollywood, but imagine entering the industry and going six years without a single flop. One actor achieved exactly that, giving 11 consecutive box-office successes at the beginning of his career.

The actor is none other than Varun Dhawan. He made his acting debut with Student of the Year in 2012 and remained undefeated at the box office until 2018. During this period, every film featuring him managed to avoid the flop tag.

His remarkable streak included Student of the Year, Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD 2, Dilwale, Dishoom, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, October and Sui Dhaaga.

While trade verdicts ranged from average and semi-hit to hit and super-hit, none of these 11 films was declared a flop. Varun successfully balanced commercial entertainers with performance-driven projects, establishing himself as one of Bollywood’s most dependable young stars.

His uninterrupted run finally ended with Kalank in 2019. The actor subsequently experienced a mixed phase with films such as Street Dancer 3D, JugJugg Jeeyo, Bhediya and Baby John.

Varun recently received a major box-office boost with the ensemble war drama Border 2. However, fans are still waiting for the actor to deliver another clean solo hit and recreate the extraordinary form that defined the first six years of his career.

Despite the ups and downs that followed, starting a Bollywood career with 11 consecutive successful films remains an impressive record that very few actors can claim.