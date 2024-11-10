Meet the director behind Bollywood’s most 100 crore hits

Mumbai: In Bollywood, crossing the Rs. 100-crore mark has become the gold standard for box office success, fueling a craze among fans and industry insiders. Movies that reach this milestone are celebrated, and the actors in them often become icons. But beyond the stars, there’s one director who’s broken this barrier more consistently than anyone else—Rohit Shetty. With an unmatched record, Shetty has delivered ten films that each earned over Rs. 100 crore, making him Bollywood’s ultimate hitmaker.

Rohit Shetty: Bollywood’s Rs 100-Crore King

Rohit Shetty’s journey to the Rs 100-crore club began with Golmaal 3 in 2010. He has since followed up with a series of box office blockbusters, including Singham (2011), Chennai Express (2013), Dilwale (2015), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021). His latest release, Singham Again, has continued this winning streak, bringing his cumulative box office earnings to over Rs. 3000 crore—a record for any Bollywood director.

A Journey from Humble Beginnings

While Shetty is a major success today, his beginnings were humble. Born to a family of stuntmen, he started as an assistant director, earning just Rs 35 per day. Financial struggles often meant he walked long distances to save money. Yet, through sheer determination, he rose through the ranks of Bollywood, proving that hard work can overcome any challenge.

Shetty’s films are known for their action-packed scenes and laugh-out-loud comedy, a combination that appeals to a broad audience. His unique blend of stunts and humor has earned him a loyal fanbase and cemented his reputation as a mass entertainer.