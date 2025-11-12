Meet the Telugu IPS officer whose instincts helped trace the Delhi terror link

Srinagar/New Delhi: On October 17, posters in Urdu sprung up the streets of Nowgam, a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag’s district, with a warning against “sheltering Indian predators” and doing things against Sharia.

“Some people shelter these Indian predators in their shops, which obstructs our work; therefore we want to say openly to those people: stop, otherwise strict action will be taken against them as well,” read the posters, accessed by ThePrint.

They were signed by ‘Commander Hanzala Bhai,’ a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A warning poster by Jaish-e-Mohammed that apeared in October in Nowgam, a village in J&K’s Anantnag district

At first glance, these posters seemed “normal” but senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Srinagar, Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy instantly sensed the hidden danger lurking behind these seemingly harmless warnings.

The Telugu IPS officer is no stranger to terror modules, having earlier led the J&K police in in neutralising three Pahalgam attackers in Operation Mahadev.

Fueled by his operational instincts, he initiated a thorough probe. CCTV footage led investigators to three individuals with previous stone-pelting offenses, revealing a network spanning Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

This breakthrough resulted in the arrests of several Kashmiri doctors and others involved in a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module. The operation, which led them to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives, bomb-making material, and AK-series rifles, highlighted the precision of modern police tactics and the strategic leadership of Dr Chakravarthy.

But on November 10 terror ripped through Delhi’s iconic Red Fort claming 13 innocent lives and injuring dozens.

As as investigating agenies connect the dots, the IPS officer’s swift thinking may have prevented greater loss of lives.

Background and Education

Dr Chakravarthy was born in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, to a family devoted to public service. His upbringing was rooted in medical professionals. His father, Dr GV Rama Gopal Rao, worked at the resident medical officer (RMO) at government general hospital, and his mother, PC Rangamma, an officer in the health department.

His early education at Montessori Public School, A-Camp, Kurnool, instilled discipline and curiosity. He studied medicine at Kurnool Medical College, graduating in 2010. After briefly practicing medicine at his alma mater (2010-2011), Sundeep answered a different call – joining the Indian Police Service in 2014.

Ranking up the ladder

Dr Chakravarthy’s posting in J&K had been defined by a string of strategically significant and high-risk roles, honing his expertise in counter-terror operations, community policing, and police administration.

His notable record includes,

SDPO Uri and Sopore, where he handled frontline policing in sensitive areas.

SP Operations Baramulla coordinated the anti-terror operation there.

SP South Srinagar, SP Handwara, SSP Kupwara, SSP Kulgam, SSP Anantnag, where he led districts with complex security challenges.

AIG CIV Police Headquarters – overseeing internal police matters, discipline, and vigilance.

He succeeded Imtiyaz Hussain Mir as SSP Srinagar on April 21, 2025, in one of the most important postings of the state. His ranking as SSP was marked by operational victories and initiatives focused on community welfare.

In different regions of Anantag, Kupwara, and Kulgam, his leadership neutralised terror threats and implemented programs to strengthen civilian-police ties.

Known as ‘Operations Specialist’

Widely known as the “Operation Specialist” in his unit, Dr Chakravarthy’s approach combines detailed planning with quick and decisive action, and the Nowgam posters serve as a perfect example.

He made it a point to investigate even the smallest threats. Interrogations led to Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, who revealed a multi-state JeM terror network over the course of two to three weeks.

Under his supervision, police seized 2,921 kg of explosives, bomb-making material, and two AK-series rifles. They arrested doctors posing as civilians in Faridabad, uncovering links to Pakistan-based terrorist operatives.

JeM terror bust

The white-collar terror module was uncovered under his leadership in Srinagar, Faridabad, and Uttar Pradesh, demonstrating Dr Chakravarthy’s expertise as the Operational Specialist.

Kashmiri doctors Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Ahmad Rather, and Dr Shaheen Sayeed were arrested, along with other operatives, for their alleged involvement in a terror module.

The arrests led to the recovery of explosives and weapons from multiple locations, including Faridabad, where 2,563 kg and 358 kg of explosive material were seized. Investigations revealed connections to Pakistan-based operatives and pan-India terror groups, suggesting a well-planned conspiracy.

He had followed every clue, beginning from the posters to the online evidence, adopting a policing philosophy of vigilance, rapid action, and intelligence.

Personal life

Dr Chakravarthy leads a busy life despite his challenging career with a colourful personal life.

In his spare time, he unwinds by travelling and dancing to balance his high-intensity work. Additionally, his strong foundation in medicine and sports instilled in him dedication to discipline, resilience, and excellence from a young age.

Awards and recognition

He is a six-time winner of the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for displaying courage in anti-terror operations.

He won the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry four times and received the Indian Army Chief’s Commendation Disc.

His vision

As he took charge of SSP in Srinagar, Dr Chakravarthy highlighted community policing and public trust to strengthen citizen-police relations. He emphasised law and order backed with humanity to maintain fairness with firmness. He also ensured accountability within the force through transparency and quick responses.

In a region as complex as Jammu & Kashmir, his journey embodies dedication, courage, and an unwavering commitment to justice, going beyond mere policing.