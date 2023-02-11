Meet TWO confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Every year, TV audiences eagerly wait for another most-loved reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi after Bigg Boss ends. Months before the stunt-based reality show’s premiere, we have the name of the first confirmed contestant and he is none other than Shiv Thakare. Yes, you read that right!

Shiv Thakare, who is currently one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 16, is all set to take on the dangerous and adrenaline-fueling challenges in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The fans of both shows are eagerly waiting to see Shiv’s fearless and daredevil personality in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

The 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, and with Shiv Thakare on board, it is sure to be an exciting ride.

Apart from Shiv, buzz also has it that Archana Gautam too has bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, there is no confirmation yet.

BREAKING! For the first time in history the contestants will get an opportunity for KKK during Finale week. Rohit Shetty will be announcing & picking a contestant from the TOP 5 for the next season of #KhatronKeKhiladi



Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, the finale is set to air tomorrow and the show will get its winner after 4 months. Apart from Shiv, the other four finalists of the season are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.