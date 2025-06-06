Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni has officially begun a new chapter in life as he married his longtime ladylove entrepreneur and artist Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony held on Friday, June 6, in Hyderabad. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu wedding surrounded by close friends and family at Nagarjuna’s residence.

Zainab looked every bit the radiant bride in an elegant ivory saree paired with a golden blouse, heavily embellished pallu, and exquisite diamond jewellery, including a statement kamarbandh and the traditional Pustelu Thadu, a sacred necklace gifted to brides during marriage. Akhil, too, embraced the culture in a classic white dhoti and kurta.

Photos and videos from the dreamy ceremony are already surfacing online.

But who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab is the daughter of Hyderabad-based industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee and has a strong background in the arts and business. She studied at Gitanjali and Nasr School in Hyderabad before pursuing fine arts at Hamstech College. While the Akkineni bahu grew up in Hyderabad, she later shifted to Dubai and then London, before finally building a home for herself in Mumbai.

A self-taught perfumer and a celebrated abstract painter, Zainab was mentored by legendary artist M.F. Hussain and even appeared in the 2004 film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities.

The couple, who kept their relationship largely private, got engaged in November 2024. After years of love away from the spotlight, they’ve finally sealed the bond in a private ceremony.