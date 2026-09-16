Mega job fair in Suryapet on September 19 for 3,500 job-seekers

Hyderabad: More than 3,500 job-seekers from rural areas are expected to benefit from a mega job fair being organised at Kodad in Suryapet district on September 19, with around 300 companies invited to participate, Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The Kodad Mega Job Mela will be held at CC Reddy Convent School, with the minister calling for a stronger interface between industry and rural youth to tackle unemployment. “If rural youth cannot easily reach major companies, we must bring the companies closer to rural youth,” he said.

300 companies invited

Major firms, including Apollo, GMR, Ramky, Mahindra and Mahindra and several cement companies, have been invited to take part, according to the announcement.

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Five interview opportunities have been planned for every vacancy, so that candidates not selected by one company can be considered by others.

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Registration through QR code

Candidates can register online through a QR code being circulated via newspapers, pamphlets and posters. About 1.5 lakh text messages have already been sent to prospective job-seekers in the region, Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The initiative is aimed at connecting rural talent with industry, he said, describing it as part of a wider effort to expand employment opportunities outside the state’s urban centres.