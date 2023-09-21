Mehbooba Mufti attacks BJP for felicitating religious preacher booked under PSA

"Religious leaders now released and felicitated by the BJP after being slapped with the PSA were earlier accused of being a security threat by the ruling party," Mehbooba posted on X.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 21st September 2023 6:58 pm IST
BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday hit out at the BJP for allegedly felicitating a religious leader, jailed under the stringent Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), after his release.

“Religious leaders now released and felicitated by the BJP after being slapped with the PSA were earlier accused of being a security threat by the ruling party,” Mehbooba posted on X.

Also Read
A great step: Mehbooba Mufti on women’s reservation bill

She was purportedly commenting on a photograph in which BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi, who is the chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, was seen felicitating religious preacher Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri. He was released from the jail recently.

MS Education Academy

Veeri and four other preachers were booked under the PSA last year.

“While they engage in dirty political games wonder what it will take to free other preachers accused of the same crime? Ishfaq Bukhari, Abdul Majid Dar, Manzoor Misbahi & Fayaz Shah continue to languish in jail,” Mufti wrote in the post.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 21st September 2023 6:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button