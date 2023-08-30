Mehbooba Mufti calls for the return of Kashmiri Pandits

She attended a special prayer meet at the temple here in which scores of Kashmiri Pandits participated.

PDP will not remain silent about BJP's onslaught on opposition parties: Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Anantnag: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday called for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley, saying the atmosphere of gloom in the union territory will end only after that.

“The atmosphere of gloom will not end in the Kashmir Valley until Kashmiri Pandits return to their homes and live with dignity and joy,” Mufti told reporters at Thajiwara in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said she prayed for the return of the Pandits to the valley.

“I wish and pray to God, and I prayed here as well, to end our miseries and bring a day when, like today we see Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims brothers and sisters enjoying here, our Kashmiri pandit brethren who are in Jammu or Delhi or anywhere else, return to their homes and live their life with dignity like the yesteryears,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti accused the BJP of spreading venom in the minds of children.

“It is very unfortunate that they are trying to spread this venom among the children now. I have seen many videos on social media where children are shouting disgusting slogans,” Iltija told reporters at Thajiwara in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

She was reacting to a question about a social media video that showed a teacher asking Class 2 students to slap a classmate in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

She accused the BJP of “plunging the whole country into darkness”.

