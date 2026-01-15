Mehbooba Mufti wants Centre’s intervention for safe return of students from Iran

This came a day after parents of several Kashmiri students studying in Iran expressed concern over the situation there, and appealed to the Centre to facilitate their children's return.

Mehbooba Mufti speaking into a microphone at a public event, wearing a beige and black embroidered headscarf, with attendees visible in the background
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday sought the Union government’s intervention for the safe return of students, including Kashmiris, from Iran amid the prevailing tension there.

“Thousands of students from across the country, including Kashmir, are stranded in Iran amid the present volatile situation. This has triggered deep fear and anxiety in anguished parents desperately worried about their children’s safety. Urge S Jaishankar and MEA to intervene urgently and ensure their safe return,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

According to estimates, a little over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently living in Iran.

In a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran has urged all Indians, including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.

The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The protests have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from an agitation against economic woes to a demand for political change.

The overall situation in the country in the last few days has deteriorated dramatically as the death toll from the nationwide protests has increased to over 2,500, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

