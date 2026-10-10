Mehbooba slams BJP over curbs amid Delhi CJP stir, compares Kashmir situation

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that after "crushing" the protest, the ruling establishment would claim that there were no protests.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, October 10, accused the BJP-led central government of passing off “enforced silence” as consent, as she drew parallels between the heavy security clampdown in Delhi and the restrictions imposed across Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Her remarks came amid heightened security curbs, route closures and train disruptions, allegedly aimed at halting demonstrators marching toward Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“Today’s Delhi is a chilling reminder of Kashmir after the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370. People were locked in their homes, the internet was shut down, and an entire region was placed under siege. The BJP then brazenly claimed that nobody had protested,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

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The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that after “crushing” the protest, the ruling establishment would claim that there were no protests.

“Today, with Delhi under siege, trains halted, and roads to Jantar Mantar sealed, they may repeat the same lie, claiming that nobody protested against Gyanesh Kumar. First crush the protest, then deny it ever happened. This is how enforced silence is passed off as consent,” she added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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