Mehbooba’s daughter Ilitija appointed as her media advisor

Srinagar: Iltija Mufti was on Wednesday appointed media advisor to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and her mother Mehbooba Mufti, a senior party leader said.

The decision to appoint 35-year-old Iltija Mufti, who takes a plunge into politics with this move, as media advisor to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was taken by the party high command, the leader said.

Iltija Mufti has been in charge of Mehbooba Mufti’s social media handles since 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir’s mainstream leaders were under arrest.