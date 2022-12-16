Mehrauli killing: Poonawala moves court for bail

On December 9, Poonawala's judicial custody was extended by 14 days.

Updated: 16th December 2022
New Delhi: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangulating his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, moved a court here on Friday seeking bail, his lawyer said.

The hearing is likely to take place on Saturday before Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari, he added.

As the initial investigation in the case is complete and the chargesheet is yet to be filed, there is no purpose in keeping the accused in judicial custody, the lawyer said.

Poonawala (28) allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city over several days.

