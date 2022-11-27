Mehrauli Murder: Aaftab’s polygraph test to continue on Monday

New Delhi: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into multiple pieces, will be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini again on Monday for his polygraph test.

He was taken to FSL on Sunday, but his polygraph test could not be completed.

“The remaining polygraph test shall be conducted on Monday. Few things are yet to be completed. And for a narco test, polygraph test is mandetory,” said Rajnish Kumar Singh, Assistant PRO, FSL, Rohini.

Aaftab’s polygraph test began on Tuesday. However, the test was postponed due to his health conditions.

The police are reportedly asking Aaftab as many as 50 questions to unearth the entire murder plot hatched by him.

On Saturday, a Delhi court sent Aaftab to 14-day judicial custody.

During the last hearing on November 22, Aaftab had told the court that he was provoked by Walkar, but after that he went silent.

“Aaftab told the court that he was cooperating, but he can’t recall everything at once and will inform as and when he does. He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit Shraddha,” his lawyer, Avinash Kumar, had said.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 this year, and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed of her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

He was reportedly inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.