Mehrauli murder: Shraddha Walkar’s father moves court seeking audio-video evidence

New Delhi: Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikas Walkar has moved a plea in Delhi’s Saket court in connection with the murder of his daughter by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled her to death and then chopped her body into 35 pieces.

Vikas Walkar has sought direction for a supply of audio-video evidence filed along with the charge sheet and hearing of the case in a time-bound manner.

He has also sought permission to attend the court hearing through video conferencing as he is a resident of Mumbai.

The court then directed the state to file a reply on the application and listed the matter for next hearing on March 31.

Appearing for the police, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had said that the chain of events leads to an irrefutable conclusion about the guilt of the accused.

Advocate Javed Hussain, the legal aid counsel for Poonawala, had sought time to respond to the arguments.

Prasad had earlier submitted that the accused is a trained chef from Taj Hotel and is aware of preserving flesh.

Poonawala had also ordered dry ice, incense after killing Shraddha Walker, the police had said.

After committing the crime, he got into a fresh relationship and gave a ring to his new girlfriend.

The court had on February 7 taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police against the accused which ran over 6,000 pages.

Poonawala has been accused of killing Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body and storing the pieces in a refrigerator before disposing them of in the Chhatarpur forest area over a period of three months.