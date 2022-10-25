‘Mein dua karta hun ki…’ SRK’s video of Diwali wishes surfaces online

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has always had a movie release on Diwali. But this year sadly, we did not get the opportunity to watch him on the big screen as his upcoming projects are slated to release next year. As fans are are missing SRK’s Diwali greetings on social media, a compilation video of the superstar’s wishes over the years is surfacing online. Watch it below.

Some of SRK's Happy Diwali wishes over the years 🪔✨ pic.twitter.com/QHLK4wKbUg — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) October 24, 2022

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and their youngest son AbRam Khan were clicked at Red Chillies Office on the evening of Diwali. SRK looked royal and classy in a black kurta as he stepped out of his car. A rare video of the superstar has went viral on internet.

SRK did not even host a Diwali bash at Mannat this year as he is quite busy with his professional committments. Speaking to Hindustan Times, his manager Pooja Dadlani said that, SRK is busy with his ongoing shoots for upcoming movies which is why he will not be organising any festive party this year.

King Khan is gearing up to bounce back on big screens after hiatus of 3 years with not one but three big projects — Pathaan, Dunki and Jawaan and all are currently under production stage. Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu in the female lead role. While Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone, Jawaan stars south diva Nayanthara in the female lead opposite SRK.