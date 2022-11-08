Memes flood Twitter as demonetisation hits six years

On November 8, 2016, demonetisation was implemented in order to ‘combat’ black money and decrease cash flow, yet after being implemented for six years, the public’s access to currency went up.

As usual, Twitter makes mockumentaries and comments available to the public. Memes recalling the era prior to demonetisation flood the internet.

When PM Modi remarked, “Give me 50 days, burn me alive if I’m wrong,” and when they said goodbye to the 500 and Rs 1000 bills, internet users tweeted memes.

Twitter will never let us forget the ‘legend’ who made us laugh with his demonetisation comment and the group of people who talked about how the income tax authorities can track the new 2000 notes, amusing to people, in an attempt to defend the decision of the central government that caused havoc in the country.

A video has gone viral where Arvind Kejriwal called the whole thing a ‘scam’. With pun intended (or not) Twitteratis recall the whole fiasco of demonetisation, trending #Demonanniversary and #DEMONetisation on the social networking platform.

We left no stone unturned in providing you with the best memes.

I suspect, yesterday’s judgement is to divert people’s from talking about this 👇👇#DEMONetisation pic.twitter.com/53T74sg8Jw — தமிழ் திராவிடன் Tamil Dravidian🧢 (@Raja180614s) November 8, 2022

Even after 6 Years, Noted Economists have still not figured out why did the Big Man bring a Big 2000 Note …#Demonetisation pic.twitter.com/SQH55Z9gUo — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) November 8, 2022

Aaj sab log 8 baje thaali bajayenge aur #DEMONetisation celebrate karenge, kyuki ab thaali khali hi hain ..kya aap taiyar hain ?? pic.twitter.com/fJFOb12E7V — ivaan (@lyfis_memories) November 8, 2022

People are facing some difficulties but this will be worth it in long run: #AnnaHazare on #DeMonetisation



File Photo pic.twitter.com/4pvPYa0DDB — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 18, 2016

Hema Malini on benifits of Demonetisation. In the looooong run. #DemonetisationDisasterpic.twitter.com/KLR28qk4Dn — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 8, 2022

News Channels reached out to Aishwarya, Aamir and Ajay Devgan on Demonetisation. *In the Loooong Run*. #DemonetisationDisaster pic.twitter.com/jw6LnMsrPv — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 8, 2022

Reason generator used by BJP Ministers to explain benefits of #Demonetisation pic.twitter.com/5LVAK09x6m — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 8, 2018