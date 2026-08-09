Mephedrone worth Rs 54 crore seized in Bhuvanagiri, four held

The contraband was being transported to Nagpur in Maharashtra for distribution.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Mephedrone worth Rs 54 crore seized in Bhuvanagiri, four held
Mephedrone worth Rs 54 crore seized in Bhuvanagiri, four held

Hyderabad: Four persons allegedly involved in the transportation of mephedrone, a banned narcotic substance, were arrested in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, police said on Sunday, August 9.

The police seized 27 kg of the contraband, valued at Rs 54 crore.

The contraband was being transported to Nagpur in Maharashtra for distribution, they said.

Subhan Bakery

Acting on credible information, a team from Bibinagar police station conducted a special operation near the outskirts of Kondamadugu village on August 8 and intercepted a car.

During a search, the police found 27 kg of mephedrone and two plastic cans containing around 40 kg of acetone, a chemical used in the manufacture of drugs, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Superintendent of Police Akshansh Yadav said in a release.

During interrogation, the four accused—two from Maharashtra and one each from Assam and Hyderabad—allegedly confessed that the banned drug had been manufactured illegally at a laboratory in Kondamadugu between August 5 and 7, with the assistance of other associates.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Based on their confession, the police raided the laboratory and seized equipment used in manufacturing the drug—a reactor and a centrifuge.

Police said the four arrested persons comprised the alleged organiser and financier of the drug manufacturing operation, those involved in its manufacture and transportation, and the person in charge of the laboratory.

They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Lord's Engineering College

The key accused in the case, among them the laboratory owner, are absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend them, police said.

The seized laboratory premises and equipment will be dealt with in accordance with the law, police added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button