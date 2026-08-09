EAGLE nabs peddler in Hyderabad, seizes hash oil worth Rs 2.5L

Hyderabad: Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), along with Abdullapurmet police, apprehended a 30-year-old driver on Saturday, August 8, for allegedly peddling hash oil and seized 200 ml of the oil worth Rs 2.5 lakh from him.

Acting on credible information, EAGLE intercepted the suspect, Burse Narendra Srinivas, when he got down from a bus on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) along the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway.

According to police, Srinivas is a native of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh and is currently residing at Gurramguda in Balapur, Rangareddy district. He was working as a driver but allegedly became addicted to alcohol and ganja and later entered the drug trade.

Police said Srinivas initially purchased ganja from one Shiva Das and sold it to his known customers. He was earlier arrested in five Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act related cases, including two cases registered by Prohibition and Excise Police Station, Saroornagar, and three cases registered by Meerpet Police Station. He was arrested by Meerpet police earlier and released on bail on November 3, 2025.

After his release, Srinivas worked as a driver for some time but allegedly found his income insufficient to meet his expenses. He later came into contact with a drug supplier identified as Hari, a resident of Paduwa in Koraput district of Odisha, through Snapchat.

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Police said Srinivas hatched a plan to procure hash oil from Hari and sell it to customers in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. He allegedly sold hash oil at Rs 1,200 for 10 ml. So far, police have identified around 10 consumers in LB Nagar and nearby areas.

Srinivas travelled to Paduwa on August 2 and stayed there for four days. During his stay, he allegedly purchased two bottles containing 200 ml of hash oil from Hari for Rs 9,000. Police said it was his third purchase from the supplier.

On August 7, he started his return journey from Odisha and reached Hyderabad by bus via Visakhapatnam. While getting down from the bus at ORR on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway, he was intercepted by EAGLE.

Police said Srinivas used Snapchat to communicate with the supplier and consumers and avoided advance ticket bookings, preferring to board running buses to evade detection.

A case has been registered at Abdullapurmet Police Station. The alleged supplier Hari is absconding.