Over the past few years, Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam has evolved from being known for its no-frills Irani cafes into a proper food hub, with popular names serving everything from Hyderabadi cuisine to Middle Eastern and Continental dishes. While the area now caters to every craving and preference, it still lacked a rooftop dining space where families could slow down, sit back, and make an evening of it.

That gap has now been addressed by Meraj’s Restaurant, a long-standing neighbourhood name that has reinvented itself with a newly opened rooftop fine-dining space.

A neighbourhood constant since 1975

“Its been around 50 years since we have been in the food business. We have always been in the Mehdipatnam area, infact the X roads have been synonymous with Meraj’s,” said Amar, owner of Meraj’s Restaurant.

He noted that when the restaurant first started, Irani cafes were at the peak of their popularity, and Meraj’s thrived in that ecosystem.

However, dining preferences have shifted over the years. According to Amar, families today look for spaces that offer not just food, but comfort and ambience, something traditional Irani cafes, often male-dominated, are not equipped to provide. “The move towards a rooftop, family-friendly format was a response to these changing expectations rather than a departure from the restaurant’s roots,” he said.

A broader menu, softer setting

The revamp is not limited to the space alone. Meraj’s Restaurant has also significantly expanded its menu, moving beyond the biryani-and-chai identity it was long known for. While Hyderabadi staples remain central, the kitchen now serves a wider spread that includes Mughlai classics, Chinese dishes and familiar comfort fare.

With Ramzan around the corner, the restaurant is also gearing up to serve haleem once again, along with new plans for Sehri-special menus, reinforcing its connection to the city’s seasonal food culture.

The ambience plays an equally important role in this new chapter. The rooftop space is airy and thoughtfully designed, with comfortable seating, warm lighting and plenty of greenery softening the metal-and-glass structure. Hanging planters, wicker lamps and muted tones lend the space a relaxed, contemporary feel.

Siasat.com’s review

Siasat.com‘s team visited Meraj’s Restaurant for a meal, which began with a selection of starters, including Fish Fry and Chicken Malai Kebab. While the fish was slightly overdone, the Malai Kebab stood out – soft, creamy and well-flavoured, making it an easy favourite.

For the main course, a vegetarian option in the form of Paneer Butter Masala was paired with Butter Naan. The dish was mild and comforting, though it remained fairly familiar and did not stand out as much as the other offerings.

The Hyderabadi dum mutton biryani lived up to expectations. Fragrant, well-spiced and cooked just right, it continues to be one of Meraj’s strongest offerings. A true classic, it can become a regular for customers.

Malai Kebab and Gajar ka Halwa at Meraj’s Restaurant (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

The meal ended with a warm bowl of Gajar ka Halwa, which was rich with khoya and cashews. Paired with the cool evening wind of Hyderabad’s January air, every spoon of the halwa felt comforting and hearty. Overall, a satisfying end to a wholesome meal.

Meraj’s Restaurant definitely stands out with signature dishes, while some options can be elevated further. With the rooftop experience, it does make a promising addition to Mehdipatnam’s food scene.