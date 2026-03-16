Hyderabad: Popular Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra, is just one episode away from its much-awaited finale. The drama has kept viewers hooked with its lead pair’s chemistry, and fans are now eagerly waiting to see how the story concludes.

The second-last episode of the series aired on Saturday, March 14. The final episode, which is episode 34, is expected to be broadcast next week. Since this week coincides with Eid celebrations, the finale is likely to air on either March 27 or March 28.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu last episode teaser

With the drama nearing its end, the teaser for the last episode has left viewers on the edge of their seats. The storyline has continued to take a dramatic and emotional turn, building suspense around the fate of the main characters.

So far, 33 episodes have been aired on ARY Digital, with the latest episode serving as the second-last chapter of the show.

Story takes another dramatic turn

In the recent episode, Kamyaar once again proved to be a problematic character, displaying narcissistic behaviour and continuing his toxic actions. He was seen partying with Faria and later confronting his wife Ayra in a harsh manner.

In one of the episodes, Kamyaar also insulted Ayra by calling her a homeless girl whose family did not care about her. And now, in second last episode Ayra was seen leaving and walking away from Kamyaar.

Divorce twist shocks viewers

Ayra starts living her parents’ home. The promo for the upcoming episode introduces another major twist, Ayra’s father is seen bringing divorce papers to send to Kamyar, leaving Ayra shocked.

This unexpected development has sparked curiosity among fans, who are now eagerly waiting to find out whether the couple will actually part ways or if the drama will end on a happier note.

With the finale approaching, viewers remain anxious to see how the story unfolds. For now, only time will reveal whether Ayra and Kamyaar reconcile or move on separately.