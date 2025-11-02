Messi tour Pan-India: Hyderabad added after Kerala cancellation

Kolkata: Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’ just got bigger with Hyderabad added as the new southern leg stop to ensure fans in the region are not “deprived” of seeing their idol following the cancellation of Argentina’s proposed friendly in Kerala.

The decision to add Hyderabad comes in the wake of the cancellation of Argentina’s proposed friendly in Kochi, which had been originally announced by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman for November 17.

The revised plan now ensures Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour’ will span all four corners of India — east (Kolkata), south (Hyderabad), west (Mumbai) and north (New Delhi) — turning it into one of the biggest sporting spectacles ever hosted in the country.

“Now we are covering south also. This will be a tribute to millions of football fans in South India,” Satadru Dutta, the sole organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’, told PTI on Saturday.

“With this, every part of India is covered. West is covered through Mumbai, east through Kolkata, north through Delhi. There is a huge Messi fan base in Chennai, Kerala and Hyderabad,” Dutta said.

“I wanted to make it a pan-India event and now that the Kerala event is cancelled, south people are getting deprived to see Messi,” he said, adding that Hyderabad was chosen to give the region its share of Messi magic.

“South should also get an exposure of Messi, so people from south can travel to Hyderabad and watch him. Booking for the Hyderabad event will happen within a week. The event is confirmed and will either be held in Gachibowli or Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium,” Dutta confirmed.

He added that the Hyderabad leg will not just be another stop, but a grand celebration.

“It will be an extension of GOAT Cup as there will be a celebrity match, football clinic, felicitation, musical programme. All the superstars of south will be in presence,” he revealed.

Dutta said he has already held preliminary talks with local organisers in Hyderabad and received strong backing from them.

“We have had talks with my local partners. They (the Hyderabad local organisers) are helping and want to do it in a big way. They are very excited,” he said.

Giving details of the revised itinerary, Dutta said there has been “a slight alteration” with the Ahmedabad leg now being replaced by Hyderabad. “The Ahmedabad sponsors event would now be held in Mumbai.”

“Messi is landing around midnight of December 12 or in wee hours of December 13. From Miami, he’s coming to Dubai where he will rest for a day or two. Then he would travel to Kolkata via a private jet,” he said.

The Argentine superstar, who last visited India in 2011 for a friendly against Venezuela, will be joined by his long-time teammates and friends Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, who have already confirmed their participation in the tour.

The GOAT Tour, conceptualised by Dutta, will feature a mix of celebrity football matches, musical events, meet-and-greet sessions, masterclasses for children and felicitation ceremonies across four cities.

Messi will start his tour in Kolkata on December 13, followed by Hyderabad the same evening, before travelling to Mumbai on December 14 and concluding in New Delhi on December 15, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Kerala match was later postponed to the next FIFA window due to delays in obtaining necessary clearances, leading to public disappointment and political controversy.

The Kochi cancellation has left fans in Kerala disheartened, but Dutta said he was determined not to let the southern region miss out on Messi’s visit.

“I wanted to make sure the people of south India, especially those in Kerala, Chennai and Hyderabad, do not feel deprived after the cancellation. That’s why Hyderabad was the natural choice. It’s centrally located and has a huge fan base,” he said.

The Hyderabad event, Dutta said, will be designed to showcase the passion of South Indian fans.

“It’s going to be huge. The energy in Hyderabad is special, and with all the southern stars coming together, it will be one of the most memorable legs of the tour,” he promised.

Ticket sales have witnessed a massive response across venues.

In Mumbai, all 28,000 seats at the Wankhede Stadium, priced from Rs 6,980, are already sold out, as per ticketing portal district.in.

Kolkata’s 68,000-capacity stadium is nearing full occupancy, with tickets starting at Rs 4,366, while in New Delhi, where the Arun Jaitley Stadium can accommodate 28,000 fans, prices begin at Rs 7,670 and it’s also close to being sold out, Dutta said.

Revised Itinerary

Dec 12-13 (Kolkata)

Arrival midnight or in the early hours

Meet and greet at Hotel (9:30 – 10:40 am)

GOAT Cup at Salt Lake Stadium (11:30 am –1:10 pm)

Statue unveiling at Sreebhumi

Lake Lake Town

Leaves for Hyderabad (2:15 pm)

Dec 13 (Hyderabad)

Meet and greet (5 pm)

GOAT Cup (7 pm – 8:45 pm) at either Rajiv Gandhi or Gachibowli Stadiums

Dec 14 (Mumbai)

Meet and greet at Hotel (12 noon)

Padel GOAT Cup inauguration

GOAT Cup at Wankhede Stadium (5:30 pm)

Dec 15 (New Delhi)