Met Gala 2026: Here’s the rumoured list of Indian celebrities attending

Hyderabad: The excitement around the Met Gala 2026 is building fast, and this year, all eyes are on the strong Indian presence expected at the global fashion event. Known as fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, bringing together celebrities, designers and artists from across the world.

Star-Studded Indian Line-Up

What is creating the biggest buzz this time is the rumoured list of Indian stars who may walk the iconic red carpet. Filmmaker Karan Johar is expected to make his Met Gala debut, reportedly wearing a custom outfit by ace designer Manish Malhotra. His appearance is already being seen as a big moment for Indian cinema and fashion on an international platform.

At the same time, global icons like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are likely to return, continuing their tradition of turning heads with bold and memorable looks. Alia Bhatt is also expected to attend, known for elegantly blending Indian craftsmanship with modern couture.

The rumoured list does not stop there. Names like Ranveer Singh, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani are also being linked to the guest list. There is also talk of new faces like Ananya Birla making a debut, adding fresh energy to India’s growing presence.

Over the years, Indian celebrities have made a strong mark at the Met Gala by bringing unique styles, rich textiles and bold fashion choices. With global attention now shifting towards Indian designers and culture, this year could be even more special.

As the final guest list is still under wraps, fans can only wait and watch. But one thing is clear India is no longer just part of the Met Gala, it is becoming one of its highlights.