Meta summoned over PM’s deleted video; says ‘removed in error’

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday, July 28, summoned Meta’s global head of public policy after the social media company removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook post addressed to the youth.

The IT giant had already apologised for the error earlier on Tuesday, July 28. According to Press Trust of India, the global head of public policy of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) has been summoned by the IT ministry over the issue.

The video, posted on July 23 amid the student protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach to the youth, promising stringent measures against paper leaks.

A Meta spokesperson said the content was removed “in error” and has since been restored on the platform.

“The content was removed in error and has since been restored,” the spokesperson said.

The PM’s video, posted shortly after midnight last Thursday, had him appealing to students amid the nationwide protests, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

In the video, Modi said, “Friends, I know that the paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months.”

He added, “The guilty have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students do not waste a single year. It was very important to take the exams immediately.”

In a post on X, the PM said, Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard.”