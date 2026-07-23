PM Modi announces paper leak bill, Rahul calls video ‘pathetic’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday, July 23, that a Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill will be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet to be held on Friday, July 24, where the proposed legislation will be finalised.

“The Cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday and taking suggestions of the Cabinet colleagues, further action would be finalised.

“On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin, a Bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he knows that paper leaks are not a small issue and for lakhs of students and their guardians, such incidents are extremely painful.

Therefore, since allegations of NEET paper leak surfaced about two-and-a-half months ago, several strong steps have been taken, he added.

“The guilty have been caught. They are now in jail. Our most significant responsibility was to ensure that the students do not lose a year. It was necessary to hold the examination immediately. By using all resources, the government has ensured that 22 lakhs students could attend the retest,” he said.

Modi said the results of the medical-entrance re-test were declared on July 19 and from across India, there have been reports of happiness from those who were successful.

The PM said he is not among those who would be satisfied with this.

“That is why I have given directions to the authorities concerned to set up fast-track courts. The fast-track courts have already been established,” he said.

More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

Rahul Gandhi criticises PM’s video

Soon after Modi posted the video, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of insulting students’ intelligence with what he described as a “pathetic midnight video” on the NEET paper leak controversy.

In a sharp post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Don’t insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. Sack Pradhan. Punish those who beat students. Apologise.”

Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.



Don’t insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video.



1. Sack Pradhan.

2. Punish those who beat students.

3. ⁠Apologise https://t.co/7SLB6pQqZx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2026

The Congress leader’s intervention reflects the mounting political pressure on the Union Government over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility‑cum‑Entrance Test (NEET), which has triggered widespread protests across the country.

Opposition parties have repeatedly demanded accountability from the Centre and called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

(With inputs from agencies)