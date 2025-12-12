Meta India appoints Aman Jain as new public policy head

New Delhi: Meta India on Friday named Aman Jain as the new head of public policy, tasking him with steering policy strategy and engagements in a market the US-headquartered social media giant considers strategic.

Jain will also be a member of the India leadership team.

He will join the company early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC) at Meta, the company said in a release.

“Aman brings over 20 years of public policy and business strategy experience, with a proven track record at Amazon, Google, the Government of India, and international organisations,” Meta said announcing the appointment.

Jain has held senior roles at Google India, including country head for government affairs and public policy. Most recently, he served as Director of Public Policy at Amazon, leading policy strategy across marketplace, operations, competition, and technology.

India is a strategic market for Meta, the parent company for popular apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

As the country’s digital economy accelerates across areas such as AI, emerging tech and the creator economy, Meta aims to help build a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem for India, Milner said.

Jain’s extensive experience in public policy and technology, will help Meta be an even more effective partner to regulators and industry stakeholders in developing an enabling policy environment, Milner said, adding that he will also be a strong addition to Meta’s APAC Policy leadership team.

Jain’s appointment comes amid recent leadership changes at Meta India. Earlier this year, Shivnath Thukral stepped down as Vice President of Public Policy at Meta India and joined PhonePe as Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs.

Mid this year, Meta named Arun Srinivas as the new Managing Director and Head for its India operations, effective July 1, 2025. The appointment came after Sandhya Devanathan, previously leading India, was given an expanded role overseeing both India and Southeast Asia.

India is a high-stakes market for global technology and social media giants and the government has been moving swiftly to tackle issues related to AI governance, content moderation, and misinformation, while mooting new guardrails and frameworks suited to the digital era.

Earlier this year, Centre proposed changes to IT rules, mandating the clear labelling of AI-generated content and increasing the accountability of large platforms like Meta and YouTube for verifying and flagging synthetic information to curb user harm from deepfakes and misinformation.

This month, a committee set up by the DPIIT has proposed giving a mandatory blanket licence to artificial intelligence developers for using all legally accessed copyright-protected works to train AI systems. The licence, though, needs be accompanied by a statutory remuneration right for the copyright holders, according to the DPIIT committee’s recommendation.