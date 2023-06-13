Meta releases AI-powered music generator ‘MusicGen’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th June 2023 12:55 pm IST
Meta to slash around 4K high-skilled jobs this week: Report

San Francisco: Meta (formerly Facebook) has released its AI-powered music generator called ‘MusicGen’, which will turn text description and melody into audio.

The company also released the code and models for open research, reproducibility, and the music community.

“We present MusicGen: A simple and controllable music generation model. MusicGen can be prompted by both text and melody. We release code (MIT) and models (CC-BY NC) for open research, reproducibility, and for the music community,” tweeted Felix Kreuk, Research Engineer at Meta AI research.

MS Education Academy

“MusicGen is built on top of the EnCodec audio tokenizer. Unlike prior work, MusicGen is a single-stage transformerLM which uses an efficient token interleaving patterns, hence eliminates the need for cascading several models (e.g., hierarchically or upsampling),” he added.

Also Read
Smartphone brand Vivo exits German market

Moreover, the company said that MusicGen was trained on 20,000 hours of music, including 10,000 “high-quality” licenced music tracks and 3,90,000 instrument-only tracks from the ShutterStock and Pond5 stock media libraries.

However, Meta isn’t the first to offer an AI-powered music generator tool.

In May, Google released ‘MusicLM’ — a new experimental AI tool that can generate high-fidelity music in any genre given a text description.

The tool was first announced in January this year and is now available to the public.

The text-to-music AI tool is available in the AI Test Kitchen app on the web, Android or iOS.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th June 2023 12:55 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button