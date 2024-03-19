Meteorological dept forecasts rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for two days from Tuesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated places will occur over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam today, it said in a release.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP),” said the department forecasting weather for Wednesday.

Besides rainfall, it has predicted hot and humid weather at isolated places in the southern Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD, a trough and wind discontinuity is running from south Tamil Nadu to West Vidarbha from south interior Karnataka.

Further, it said that a trough from Jharkhand to NCAP across Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.