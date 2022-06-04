Metro rail connectivity from Raidurg to Hyderabad airport to be established soon

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to improve Telangana’s infrastructure, the Municipal Administration Department is gearing up to establish metro rail connectivity from Raidurg to Hyderabad international airport.

The department is also going to construct an Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) from KPHB to Kokapet and 15 bridges across the Musi River.

Cycle track in Hyderabad

Apart from it, a 21-km cycle track is going to be laid on ORR. The track which will be 4.5-meter wide will have a solar-covered roofing. It will be made available between main carriageway and service road.

While releasing the annual report of municipal administration and urban development on Friday, KT Rama Rao said that the project was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of funds.

Speaking about the development in Telangana State, he said that Telangana is one among top three urbanized States in India. He also said that the state is among the fastest growing urban economies in the country.