MHA directs all CAPFs, CPOs to go digital in all spheres

New Delhi: According to a recent order from Police Division II of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) have been asked to provide a system of receiving a digital payment at Departmental canteens, mess charges, and room rent for guest houses or holiday homes within three months.

The digital payment systems should be done by online Unified Payments Interface (UPI), banking, point of sale (PoS) mode and further provision for generating computerised bills may also be placed with the given time.

“This would also facilitate proper accounting of the charges collected on account of various services availed and these services must be established within the stipulated time of the three months,” the MHA said in its order.

Welcoming the decision, the officials in the CAPF said that this will prevent the scope of corruptions and help the collection details handy, most of the the departmental canteens for the security personnel are accepting payment on digital modes. The payment details will also keep the accounts of the sale and to whom it was sold.

Last year, a suspected case diversion of canteen goods meant for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel engaged in battle against Maoists in Chhattisgarh was surfaced wherein it was alleged that goods worth around Rupees 3 crores might have been diverted from the CRPF canteens in Chhattisgarh and sold in the open market. The MHA audit wing had conducted the audit while the Force’s officials said that action would be taken against the guilty personnel once the reports come.