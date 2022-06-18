MHA to reserve 10% vacancies for Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles recruitment

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th June 2022 11:19 am IST
MHA to reserve 10% vacancies for Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles recruitment
Army training (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Home Ministry Saturday announced to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, the Home Minister’s Office said.

The announcement comes amid widespread protests against the recently unveiled ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be called ‘Agniveers’.

Also Read
PM will have to become ‘maafiveer’, take back ‘Agnipath’: Rahul

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers,” the Home Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

MS Education Academy

The MHA also announced age relaxation for ‘Agniveers’ for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

In its second tweet, the Home Minister’s Office said, “The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button