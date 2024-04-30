Microsoft to invest $1.7 bn in cloud, AI infrastructure in Indonesia

New Delhi: Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it will invest $1.7 billion over the next four years in new cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Indonesia.

The company also announced AI skilling opportunities for 840,000 people in the country and support for the nation’s growing developer community.

This marks the single largest investment in Microsoft’s 29-year history in the country.

“The investments we are announcing today — spanning digital infrastructure, skilling, and support for developers – will help Indonesia thrive in this new era,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft.

According to the company, this investment will enable Microsoft to meet the growing demand for cloud computing services in Indonesia, as well as allow the country to capitalise on the significant economic and productivity opportunities presented by the latest AI technology.

“We aim to empower Indonesians with the infrastructure and skills needed for the AI era, aligning with our national vision for digital prowess. It’s a crucial step towards making Indonesia a hub for digital talent and innovation,” said Dharma Simorangkir, President Director of Microsoft Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced plans to provide AI skilling opportunities for 2.5 million people in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states by 2025.

The tech giant will provide this training with the help of governments, nonprofit and corporate organisations, and communities in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The initiative builds on a range of existing Microsoft skills programmes in the region, which have already helped many people land jobs or make career changes, especially women, who are still under-represented in the tech sector, the company said.