Microsoft to remove few features from Edge in latest update

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2023 12:58 pm IST
Microsoft adds Detach from Edge option for improved multitasking in Edge

San Francisco: Microsoft has said that it will be removing some of the features from its web browser Edge in the latest update.

The tech giant will remove five features with the launch of Edge version 117 (v117), which is currently in beta.

It will remove the following features — Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode.

MS Education Academy

Microsoft explained that the features would be removed in order to “improve end-user experience” and “simplify” the overflow menus.

“To improve end-user experience and simplify the More tools menu, the following features are being deprecated: Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode,” Microsoft said in a beta channel release note.

Also Read
Indian IT industry expected to grow 3-5% revenue in 2024, lower than 2023: Report

The deprecation of a feature means that Microsoft will no longer develop it, so users should not expect any upgrades.

However, a deprecated feature may still be available before Microsoft permanently removes it.

According to Neowin, the tech giant plans to release Edge 117 in the Stable channel on the week of September 14.

It will be available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, and Linux.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22631.2262’ to the Beta Channel, which includes a new Settings homepage, backup and restore improvements, and more.

“We’re introducing a new homepage in Settings that offers you a dynamic and personalised experience,” the tech giant said in a Windows Insider blogpost.

This homepage will provide an overview of the user’s device, quick access to key settings, and will help manage the Microsoft account.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2023 12:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button