Microsoft updates original Surface Duo to Android 11

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft has finally begun rolling out Android 11 to the Surface Duo.

The newer operating system is the main draw, of course, but you will also find a host of Surface Duo-specific improvements, reports Engadget.

Users can now play Xbox Game Pass cloud titles using an on-screen controller, for a start. OneDrive also has an “enhanced” dual-screen interface for viewing and editing photos.

There are revised app drawer and folder designs with better drag-and-drop support, while the Microsoft feed and Start widgets have received updates.

Users can have the Surface Duo automatically span particular apps across both screens, and set preferences for answering phone calls when the device is folded, the report said.

And if users prefer handwritten memos, they can click the top button on a paired Slim Pen 2 to open One Note, it added.

Microsoft Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch OLED (1,350×1,800 pixels) displays with a 4:3 aspect ratio that join together to provide an 8.1-inch PixelSense Fusion display with 2,700 x 1,800 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Surface Duo has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.