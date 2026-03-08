Middle East conflict: Indian airlines cancel 279 international flights

Air India will operate 78 additional flights on nine international routes from March 10 to 18 to provide more travel options for passengers

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 8th March 2026 10:17 pm IST
Several commercial airplanes parked on the tarmac with airline logos visible, amid advisories to avoid ce.
Representational

New Delhi: Indian airlines cancelled 279 international flights on Sunday due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

The escalating conflict in the region involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations due to airspace closures and restrictions.

The civil aviation ministry on Sunday said that due to the ongoing situation in the Gulf, flight operations have been impacted across several sectors.

“A total of 49 flight operations were scheduled today by Indian domestic carriers from West Asia to India. As on 8 March, 279 flights scheduled to be operated today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled,” the ministry said in a post on X.

An official said that a total of 66 flights, including 34 departures and 32 arrivals, were cancelled at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said that due to the current geopolitical developments in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights may experience delays or schedule changes.

Meanwhile, Air India will operate 78 additional flights on nine international routes from March 10 to 18 to provide more travel options for passengers amid the disruptions due to the Middle East conflict.

