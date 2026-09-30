Midweek eviction in Bigg Boss 20, female celeb out

Hyderabad: An unexpected exit has cut short another contestant’s journey in Bigg Boss 20. The season witnessed its first midweek eviction after a special power given to three captaincy contenders turned into an eviction decision.

Rhiti Tiwari had to leave the house after Yung DSA, Mahii Vijj and Uditi chose to take away Rhiti’s remaining life during the task.

The twist unfolded when Bigg Boss granted the captaincy contenders a ‘vardaan’, allowing them to take one life away from a contestant. With Rhiti already down to just one life, their decision brought Rhiti’s stay in the house to an immediate end.

What began as a captaincy contest suddenly carried much bigger consequences. The contenders were no longer making a decision that affected only the race for captaincy. Their choice determined who would continue in the competition.

The development also meant Rhiti’s journey ended before the weekend, making this the first midweek departure of Bigg Boss 20.

With the captaincy contenders’ special power leading directly to an eviction, the stakes inside the house have risen. Will their decision affect their equations with the remaining contestants as the captaincy battle continues?