Migrant worker brutally attacked in Odisha, asked to show ID

Balasore: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man on charges of assaulting passengers and allegedly forcing them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and show their Aadhaar cards at Odisha’s Balasore railway station, officials said on Monday.

In yet another targeted attack, a migrant worker, allegedly from West Bengal, was brutally assaulted by a man identified as Sagar Jena, late Sunday night on December 28, and was asked to say ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ He also demanded that the man show his Aadhaar card to prove he was an Indian.

The incident, which occurred at the Balasore city railway station, was triggered when a right-wing group was alerted about Bangladeshi migrant workers ‘illegally’ entering through the West Bengal border into Odisha’s Balasore.

His hostile and erratic behaviour was recorded on video as he approached some passengers, who claimed to be migrant workers, sleeping in the waiting hall, demanding that they show their Aadhaar card and chant religious slogans.

In one instance, he took hold of an unidentified migrant worker and repeatedly kicked him, and continued assaulting him, all the while demanding he chant Jai Shri Ram and show his Aadhaar card.

When contacted, the Balasore railway station authorities confirmed that the assailant had been drunk at the time.

“He has been arrested and handed over to the court for further action,” the railway official told Siasat.com.

A case under BNS 126/196/115(2),351(2) has been registered, and an investigation is underway.