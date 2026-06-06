Migrant worker claims he was ‘trapped inside drain’ by magician

Kozhikode: A migrant worker who claimed to be from West Bengal was rescued from inside a drain here on Saturday, June 6, by fire force personnel, though the circumstances surrounding how he got there remain a mystery.

The migrant worker claimed that he was trapped inside the drain for the last couple of days by some magician, fire force personnel who rescued him said.

“There is something suspicious and mysterious about how he got inside it. There is no open manhole or slab nearby from where he could have entered or fallen inside the drain. He was also dressed only in trousers.

“He is claiming that he was put inside it by magic by some magician,” a fire force official said, adding that a hydraulic machine was used to lift one of the slabs covering the drain to pull the man out.

The man was noticed by a passerby who saw a hand being stretched out through a small opening in the drain, the official said.

Subsequently, the fire force was informed, and personnel from the department reached the spot to rescue him, he said.