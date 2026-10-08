Migrant worker from Bengal arrested with heroin worth Rs 45K

Officials recovered 15.49 gram of narcotics.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
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Hyderabad: The State Task Force of Prohibition and Excise Department seized 15.49 grams of heroin worth Rs 45,000 from a migrant worker from West Bengal during a raid in the Narsingi area of Gandipet on Thursday.

Sujit, a 32-year-old daily wage labourer, was arrested during a search operation. Officials recovered 15.49 gram of heroin from his possession.

During questioning, he told the officials that he had procured the drug from a person identified as MD Anurul. The officials have registered a case against Anurul and launched efforts to trace him.

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The suspect and the seized heroin were handed over to the Gandipet Excise Station for further investigation, officials said.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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