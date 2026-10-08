Migrant worker from Bengal arrested with heroin worth Rs 45K

Hyderabad: The State Task Force of Prohibition and Excise Department seized 15.49 grams of heroin worth Rs 45,000 from a migrant worker from West Bengal during a raid in the Narsingi area of Gandipet on Thursday.

Sujit, a 32-year-old daily wage labourer, was arrested during a search operation. Officials recovered 15.49 gram of heroin from his possession.

During questioning, he told the officials that he had procured the drug from a person identified as MD Anurul. The officials have registered a case against Anurul and launched efforts to trace him.

The suspect and the seized heroin were handed over to the Gandipet Excise Station for further investigation, officials said.